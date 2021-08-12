coronavirus deaths

City of Dickinson getting calls mocking death of former councilmember

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of a council member's death, the city of Dickinson said it received calls - from Washington state to the United Kingdom - mocking the community leader's passing.

Last week, 45-year-old councilmember H. Scott Apley died of complications due to COVID-19, just days after testing positive for the virus.

Since then, the city says it has received calls mocking his death, some even celebrating it.

The GOP official was known for his many outspoken views and social media posts against the COVID vaccine and mask-wearing. But the new city manager says Apley was more than that.

"A lot of people in Dickinson know the value that Apley provided the community and aren't letting the media's portrayal, of maybe his policy decisions on one thing, affect everything that he did for the citizens of Dickinson," said City Manager Theo Melancon.

The city of Dickinson has already received clearance from the Texas secretary of state to move forward with a special election to replace him.
