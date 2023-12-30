Check out these 12 Houston destinations to add to your 2024 bucket list

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas -- Check out details on well-known entertainment venues and newer destinations off the beaten path across the Houston metro. This is not comprehensive.

1. Space Center Houston

This space-themed museum is one of the biggest attractions in Houston, seeing more than 1 million visitors annually. Visitors can stop by the NASA Johnson Space Center and see Mission Control. Exhibits include a SpaceX booster, information about upcoming Artemis missions to the moon and Mars displays.

1601 E. NASA Parkway, Houston

2. Rosehill Beer Garden

Food Network star and former NFL player Eddie Jackson opened the family-friendly beer garden in 2018. Several food trucks are stationed at the property, which also features picnic tables, a playground and lawn games as well as live music performances and pop-up vendors during weekends.

14540 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress

3. Old Town Tomball

Visitors can stroll through four blocks of locally owned shopping and dining options. The Tomball Farmers Market is also held weekly on Saturdays. The Historic Depot Plaza hosts festivals throughout the year and is home to a historic railroad depot with memorabilia and model railroads.

Downtown Tomball, Pine to Elm streets, Tomball

4. Crighton Theatre

This historic theater is home to Stage-Right Productions and Christian Youth Theatre, among other arts groups. The theater is located in Downtown Conroe and is a short walk from dining and shopping establishments to enjoy before or after a show.

234 N. Main St., Conroe

5. Texas TreeVentures

Run by The Woodlands Township, this outdoor aerial obstacle course among the trees expanded its course in 2022 with new levels and challenges, adding 24 new course elements. Participants can traverse trees on a series of platforms, bridges and cables up to 40 feet in the air.

6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

6. Big Rivers Water Park & Adventures

Featuring both wet and dry attractions, Big Rivers Water Park & Adventures offers visitors a variety of fun ranging from waterslides, wave pools and lazy rivers to challenge courses, zip lines and climbing walls. Also on-site, Big Rivers Fairgrounds features seven new rides for visitors to experience.

23101 Hwy. 242, New Caney

7. Old Town Spring

This turn-of-the-century railroad town is known for its boutique shopping, mom-and-pop restaurants, historical museums and local art galleries. Made up of businesses housed in converted Victorian-style homes, Old Town Spring hosts a variety of events throughout the year such as Home for the Holidays, historic ghost tours and live music.

26302 Preston Ave., Spring

8. Katy Asian Town

The shopping center opened in 2018 and is now home to many of the city's Asian restaurants and businesses. Among the numerous eateries in the development is Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan as well as businesses serving signature treats, such as Korean corn dogs, boba tea and bubble waffle ice cream cones.

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

9. Constellation Field

The sports field offers various events throughout the year in addition to being the home of the Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros' Triple A affiliate. The venue hosts various events, including Center Field Cinema, festivals, concerts, 5K runs and walks, local high school and college baseball games, and the annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land

10. Memorial Park

The 1,466-acre park can be found across from Houston's Memorial neighborhood along the western edge of the Inner Loop. The park is known as the home of the Houston Arboretum as well as an 18-hole golf course. Buffalo Bayou runs through the park, along with hike and bike trails.

6501 Memorial Drive, Houston

11. Hermann Park

The 445-acre park is situated between Houston's Museum District and Texas Medical Center. Several of Houston's cultural institutions can be found within the park, including the Houston Zoo, the Houston Museum of Natural Science and Miller Outdoor Theatre. Other attractions include the Japanese Garden and the Hermann Park railroad.

6001 Fannin St., Houston

12. Sri Meenakshi Temple

The temple along McLean Road has served as a Hindu place of worship since 1978. It is the only temple outside of India dedicated to Meenakshi, the goddess of marriage. More than a dozen statues of deities adorned with bright flowers or brass jewels are offered prayers and gifts from observers.

17130 McLean Road, Pearland

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.