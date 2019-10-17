HCSO Deputy Constable shot during robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.

The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepard.

Police say the suspect and the injured deputy both fired at each other.
The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital.



This is a breaking story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter accused of leaving kids who started fire alone arrested
Officer Abigail's family asks for prayers as she enters hospice
Family demands answers after Alvin police killed man
Man shot in road rage incident in Fort Bend County
Police search for suspect in rash of church burglaries
ABC13 Evening News for October 16, 2019
Game room security guard says he was shot 9 times by robbers
Show More
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Girl believed to be bullied dies of apparent suicide
'Tarzan' actor's son fatally shot after stabbing mother to death, authorities say
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
More TOP STORIES News