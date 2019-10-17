HCSO Deputy Constable shot during robbery in northwest Houston

A veteran Precinct 5 deputy working security at a restaurant in the 2900 block of N. Shepherd has been shot and injured. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. HPD is handling the scene and will be providing updates along with our agency this evening. #hounews — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) October 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepard.Police say the suspect and the injured deputy both fired at each other.The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital.This is a breaking story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.