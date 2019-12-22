San Jacinto Co. Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A San Jacinto County deputy has died in a crash that happened when he tried to avoid hitting a colleague, authorities said.The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Bryan Pfluger was killed Saturday in the crash that happened on Hill Lane near Highway 150 just after around 8 p.m.Pfluger and another deputy responded to a dispatch call in separate vehicles. They were driving eastbound on SH 150.The Texas Department of Public Safety said one deputy reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane. That's when Pfluger maneuvered to the right, clipping the deputy's patrol car and rolling several times.Pfluger was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities confirmed that he was not wearing a seat belt.Pfluger was transported to a hospital, where he died. The other deputy wasn't seriously injured.The sheriff's office said Pfluger has worked at the small department for four years.In 2018, the deputy received a commendation for purchasing wood for a senior citizen.Pfluger leaves behind a wife and baby.Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.