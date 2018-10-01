Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights

HPD chief updates deadly shooting of suspect as warrant was being served in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas --
While serving a warrant in the Heights, deputies fatally shot a suspect, Houston police confirmed.


The shooting happened just minutes before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East 12 1/2 Street.

The warrant was being served by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals.



The suspect, who had several felony warrants, walked out the back door of the home with a gun, according to Houston police. They say the suspect refused orders to drop the weapon, and was shot. The suspect died at the scene.

