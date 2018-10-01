Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights

Update: suspect is dead at the scene. .@HCSOTexas deputies, assisting in the serving of a felony warrant, discharged their duty weapons. No law enforcement officers hurt. Media should stage on the corner of Studewood and East 12 1/2 Street for a briefing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2018

HPD investigators responding to a shooting in the 700 block of East 12 1/2 Street in which an outside agency, while serving a warrant, shot the suspect about 10:55 a.m. Further details, including suspect's condition, to be released at the scene. PIO also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2018

While serving a warrant in the Heights, deputies fatally shot a suspect, Houston police confirmed.The shooting happened just minutes before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East 12 1/2 Street.The warrant was being served by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals.The suspect, who had several felony warrants, walked out the back door of the home with a gun, according to Houston police. They say the suspect refused orders to drop the weapon, and was shot. The suspect died at the scene.