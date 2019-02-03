Deputies looking for escaped prisoner in Conroe

@MCTXSheriff and @ConroePolice are searching for an escaped prisoner in the area of 800 block of N. Loop 336 West. Mark escaped from a private prisoner transport.Marks has 3 pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter. Mark is considered extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/YJsFXlg6ZM — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 3, 2019

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police Department are searching for an escaped prisoner in the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West in Conroe.Cedric Joseph Marks escaped from a private prisoner transport.He has three pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter.Marks is considered extremely dangerous.