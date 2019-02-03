Deputies looking for escaped prisoner in Conroe



CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police Department are searching for an escaped prisoner in the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West in Conroe.

Cedric Joseph Marks escaped from a private prisoner transport.

He has three pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter.


Marks is considered extremely dangerous.
