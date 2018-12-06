Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial date set for Washington teen accused of pushing girl off 60-foot bridge.

VANCOUVER, Washington --
Trial has been postponed for a woman accused of injuring a friend when she pushed her off a bridge in southwestern Washington.

A 10-second video clip of the Aug. 7 incident, captured on a cellphone, went viral online, drawing national attention to the case.
RELATED: Washington teen who pushed friend off bridge charged with reckless endangerment

The Columbian reports the trial's delay, approved Monday morning, will allow more time for Taylor Smith attorneys to negotiate with prosecutors over the case.

Smith, 18, is accused of pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge at Moulton Falls Regional Park after Holgerson planned to voluntarily jump off but hesitated.

Smith has entered a not guilty plea to the charge of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bridgeteenagerstrialfallu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Whitney Mercilus named finalist for NFL Man of the Year
More News