Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge

Trial has been postponed for a woman accused of injuring a friend when she pushed her off a bridge in southwestern Washington.A 10-second video clip of the Aug. 7 incident, captured on a cellphone, went viral online, drawing national attention to the case.The Columbian reports the trial's delay, approved Monday morning, will allow more time for Taylor Smith attorneys to negotiate with prosecutors over the case.Smith, 18, is accused of pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge at Moulton Falls Regional Park after Holgerson planned to voluntarily jump off but hesitated.Smith has entered a not guilty plea to the charge of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.