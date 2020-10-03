Society

Defunding the police - step to reform or dangerous idea?

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A decision by the city of Austin to slash money from the city council's budget for the police department continues to ignite political rhetoric across Texas.

Advocates call defunding the police a priority aimed at sending resources to social services. Police unions allege the move can create dangerous consequences for public safety.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently threatened to take over the Austin Police Department.

ABC13 reporter Steve Campion took to the Texas capital to talk with those on the ground.

