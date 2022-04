DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are in search of a man who police say crashed into pumps at a gas station and left the scene.On March 28, the man drove his car into the gas pumps at 1901 South Battleground Road, police say.The suspect caused 'major damage' before quickly fleeing the Exxon gas station.If you have any information, please contact Detective L. Moe at 281-930-2146 or crimetips@deerparktx.org