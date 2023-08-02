Deer Park ISD sixth-grade teacher dies on campus after 'unexpected health incident,' principal says

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Bonnette Junior High School is closing its campus after a teacher died onsite Tuesday evening, according to Deer Park ISD.

The district confirmed with ABC13 that Terrance Ballard, a sixth-grade science teacher and coach, died after an "unexpected health incident."

Principal Chris Viator said Ballard had been teaching at the junior high for four years and "brought a larger-than-life presence" to the school. Ballard graduated from Southern Nazarene University and majored in kinesiology business management. He attributed his parents for giving him his love for sports and music, according to the school's staff directory.

Ballard said he spent his free time recording music, playing the drums, and cooking outdoors. "There is nothing better than fajitas, BBQ, and music," he wrote in part of the staff's fun facts.

"He was an equally strong presence in the classroom. Students loved being in his class, and he loved being their teacher," Viator said in part of a letter to parents.

It is unclear if Ballard's health incident happened during school hours, or if any students were present.

Viator reminded parents that the teacher's death can be difficult for former students, athletes, and those who were not his students as well.

"Each child deals with and expresses grief in his or her own way, ranging from guilt or anger to sadness, rejection, or isolation. It is important to offer emotional support by being available to and listening to your child. Sometimes, it's hard to know what to say to children during these kinds of incidents, so when no words come to mind, our counselors say that a hug works well. I have also attached an additional resource. Even if your child did not know Mr. Ballard, it is possible that this news might remind him or her about the passing of a beloved family member or friend. Those memories are typically accompanied by strong emotions. Grief is a normal response to this news, but prolonged grief or intense emotional distress could mean that your child needs more attention from trained professionals. If you feel he or she needs additional assistance, please contact the Bonnette Counseling Office at 832.668.7703. Please keep Mr. Ballard's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times," Viators letter said.

Deer Park ISD said classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Aug. 16.