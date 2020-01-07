facebook

Facebook bans 'deepfake' videos to target misinformation online ahead of 2020 election

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook says it's banning "deepfake'' videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The social network said Monday it's beefing up its policies to remove the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence.

RELATED: UC Berkeley researchers creating software for newsrooms

In a blog post, Facebook said the videos will be removed if they've been "edited or synthesized - beyond adjustments for clarity or quality - in ways that aren't apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And: It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic."

The company said the new rules won't include parody or satire, or clips edited just to change the order of words.

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymenlo parkcrimebuzzworthyfacebooksocial mediasilicon valley2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
California city official ousted over his coronavirus remarks
Facebook and Instagram to honor HS class of 2020 with live-stream event
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News