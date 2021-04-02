mental wellness

How learning to breathe deeply can help you de-stress

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for learning to breathe deeply and de-stress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Life can be so busy and stressful that we often overlook the power of our breath, which can be a powerful tool in calming and connecting to our bodies under the most stressful of situations.

"It's one of those systems of the body that, where if we don't think about it, we still do it," said Sonya Nelson, a breathing technique expert and owner of Begin Within Healing.

She explains the physiological changes are immediate when we begin to connect with our breath.

"We are tapping into and basically helping what is scientifically known as the parasympathetic nervous system," she said.

This system is in charge of aiding in rest and digestion when the body is relaxed, helping to reverse some of the stress we experience.

Nelson explains as children, we breathe deeply into our bellies, but somewhere along the way, our body can stop taking those full breaths and instead we're left taking small, short breaths that are centered in our chest.

RELATED: Is COVID-19 stress to blame for your cracked tooth and sore jaws?
EMBED More News Videos

Believe or not, dentists say this has become an issue and they're treating more patients for it. Here's how it could impact your dental health in the long run.



"When we breath into the belly, that helps to stimulate the nerves in the lower diaphragm and lungs and helps us get that calming aspect," she said.

When doing breath work, inhale slowly and deeply, holding your breath for a few seconds before slowly exhaling and repeating. Focus on your body's response in order to learn what works best for you.

Breath work is not limited to adults, but also a very helpful tool for children to learn to connect with their bodies and self-sooth.

For parents, start off with explaining why there will be an emphasis on breathing.

"Say, 'Hey, we are going to start doing this thing where, when we get frustrated or when something overwhelming is happening, or things are getting intense, we will help each other remember to take a breath,'" she said.

The techniques should also be used by the entire family, parents included, in order to be most effective.

"So, the primary thing [parents] need to do is breathe themselves," she said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Can this headband help you sleep? Most popular sleep hacks when you're stressed
EMBED More News Videos

There's a ton of sleep remedies but, which ones actually work?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonchildren's healthmental wellnesshealthy livingstress
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL WELLNESS
Action 13 town hall: COVID-19 & Our Mental Health
You can now get mental health help at a CVS store
Historic winter amid a pandemic: Don't forget your mental health
How traumatic experiences can resurface bad memories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in W Houston chase that ended in fiery crash
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says: Live coverage
1st witness in Floyd trial speaks out, shares message for Chauvin
Sunny and nice Friday, a few raindrops Easter weekend
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Show More
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
Relive the 1st of 3 UH 'Phi Slama Jama' Final Fours
Driver injured in early morning West Loop shooting
7 officers fired used 'spit hood' on Texas inmate who died
More TOP STORIES News