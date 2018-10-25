HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A medical examiner has released the cause of death of a toddler left inside a hot day care bus.
Raymond Pryer, 3, was found inside a Discovering Me Academy van in northwest Harris County.
Raymond was left alone for at least four hours last July after a group returned from a field trip. Temperatures inside reached at least 113 degrees, Constable Alan Rosen said.
A medical examiner has now ruled his death to be a homicide.
Houston police say the district attorney's office is aware and this case will go to a grand jury.
The day care was shut down permanently last month when the state revoked their operating license.