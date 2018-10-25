Death of 3-year-old ruled homicide after he was forgotten in hot day care van for hours in July

Medical examiner rules death of boy who died in hot day care van as homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A medical examiner has released the cause of death of a toddler left inside a hot day care bus.

Raymond Pryer, 3, was found inside a Discovering Me Academy van in northwest Harris County.

Raymond was left alone for at least four hours last July after a group returned from a field trip. Temperatures inside reached at least 113 degrees, Constable Alan Rosen said.

A medical examiner has now ruled his death to be a homicide.

Houston police say the district attorney's office is aware and this case will go to a grand jury.
The day care was shut down permanently last month when the state revoked their operating license.

A boy died in a hot day care van after he was left there for hours.

