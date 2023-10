Female victim found dead inside trailer near Fifth Ward, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into someone's death is underway after police say she was found dead inside a trailer home Thursday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the female victim's body was discovered on a vacant property on Jensen Drive at about 7:35 a.m.

HPD said the victim's cause and manner of death are unknown and will be investigated.

It's unclear how long she had been dead inside the home.