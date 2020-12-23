PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was shot and killed in his driveway while taking out the trash has been identified as Jose Salache Granado.
Pasadena police said Granado was taking out the trash when he was shot to death.
Last week, Ventura Pastrano, a neighbor in the area said she heard Granado's family was getting ready to leave for the holidays.
"They were loading the truck because they were going to Mexico around 5 a.m.," she said.
Granado is one of two victims killed in Pasadena just one week apart.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, about three miles away, another man was shot and killed on Red Bluff Road near the Beltway. Police said he was also shot while taking out the trash.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Granado's family with funeral expenses. On Wednesday, his family will also be selling food plates to help pay with expenses. The food plate sale will be at noon at 307 W. Hart Ave. Pasadena, TX.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Pasadena father of 4 identified as one of victims killed while taking out trash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More