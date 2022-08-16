Man killed in crash during high-speed chase with police in north Houston

Police said it's unclear why the man fled, but they suspect he was possibly driving while intoxicated. He lost control of his car and struck a curb.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he crashed during a chase with police in north Houston.

Houston police said officers were driving around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a red Nissan Altima driving on the road without any lights on.

The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car sped away, traveling northbound on West Montgomery Road, according to HPD.

As officers tried to catch up to the suspect, he struck a curb in the 10500 block of West Montgomery, crossed over the median, and struck a pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

"The vehicle, it appears, when he was in a curve, he lost control of the vehicle and struck the curb," Belinda Knoll with HPD said. "As far as why he was fleeing, we do not know. Like I said earlier, we suspect he was possibly DWI."

No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. Police said the driver was the only person inside the Nissan.

Since the suspect died in the presence of an officer, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Bodycam footage will be released within 30 days.