Motorcylist dies after flying off Eastex Fwy interchange ramp from I-10, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died overnight after flying off an interchange ramp in east Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the ramp to the Eastex Freeway northbound from I-10.

Witnesses told police a man was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed around a sharp curve when he hit the outside wall.

The crash caused the man fall to the ground 30 feet below, according to police.

When Houston fire paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

"This is one of the more common motorcycle crashes. As a motorcycle rider myself, you just have to be really careful taking curves at high speeds," Sgt. D. Rose said.