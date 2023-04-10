WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Motorcylist dies after flying off Eastex Fwy interchange ramp from I-10, Houston police say

KTRK logo
Monday, April 10, 2023 11:55AM
Man riding motorcycle falls to his death off Eastex Fwy ramp, HPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

Witnesses told HPD the man was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed around a sharp curve when he hit the outside wall and fell 30 feet to the ground below.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died overnight after flying off an interchange ramp in east Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the ramp to the Eastex Freeway northbound from I-10.

Witnesses told police a man was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed around a sharp curve when he hit the outside wall.

The crash caused the man fall to the ground 30 feet below, according to police.

When Houston fire paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

"This is one of the more common motorcycle crashes. As a motorcycle rider myself, you just have to be really careful taking curves at high speeds," Sgt. D. Rose said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW