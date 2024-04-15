1 killed and child ejected from SUV during crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and a child was ejected in a crash Sunday night in northwest Houston, police said.

According to officials, at about 9 p.m., the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was heading southbound on Mangum and tried to make a left onto Sherwood Lane, when the vehicle was hit by a driver in a BMW.

Four people were inside the SUV: two children and two adults. The driver was alone in the BMW.

An adult in the SUV was killed, police told ABC13.

One of the children was thrown out of that vehicle and taken to the hospital, along with the two other survivors.

The man in the BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the Tahoe's driver failed to yield the right of way when making the left turn onto Sherwood, said HPD Sgt. R. Dallas.

Officials are looking into whether speed was also a factor, adding that they are in the early stages of the investigation.