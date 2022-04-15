car crash

Woman dies in car accident after going off-road and hitting a metal pipe on South Wayside Drive

Police say speed may have been factor in deadly crash on Wayside Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 14100 South Wayside Drive that happened at about 1:25 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was driving an orange Ford Mustang northbound on Wayside when she lost control, veered off the road and struck a metal culvert drain pipe in a ditch. The car then bounced back onto the road after the impact.

Paramedics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police say they don't believe alcohol played a part, however they do think speed played a factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation is continuing.
