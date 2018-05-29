Deadly fight in Denny's parking lot happened one year ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The family and friends of John Hernandez gathered for a vigil Monday night to remember the victim of a deadly fight one year later.
Hernandez died after he was held in a chokehold outside a Denny's restaurant in northeast Harris County.
Monday, a vigil was held outside the restaurant by friends and family to honor his memory.
Vigil outside Crosby Denny’s this evening where 24 yr old man fatally assaulted one year ago. Now-former deputy and her husband charged with his murder- #abc13 pic.twitter.com/DtmVYrpi4L— Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) May 28, 2018
The deadly confrontation that was all caught on camera happened after Hernandez allegedly urinated in the parking lot. Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez and a physical altercation followed, according to investigators.
The man's wife, Chauna Thompson, was an off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy came to the scene. She's accused of restraining Hernandez while her husband continued to hold him down. By the time paramedics arrived, Hernandez was unconscious.
Both husband and wife were later charged with murder. Chauna Thompson was terminated from the sheriff's office.
Terry Thompson's trial is scheduled for June. Chauna Thompson's trial is scheduled for October.
