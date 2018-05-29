DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Deadly fight in Denny's parking lot happened one year ago

One year ago today, 24-year-old John Hernandez was held in a choke hold outside a newly-opened Denny's restaurant in Crosby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family and friends of John Hernandez gathered for a vigil Monday night to remember the victim of a deadly fight one year later.

Hernandez died after he was held in a chokehold outside a Denny's restaurant in northeast Harris County.

Monday, a vigil was held outside the restaurant by friends and family to honor his memory.



The deadly confrontation that was all caught on camera happened after Hernandez allegedly urinated in the parking lot. Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez and a physical altercation followed, according to investigators.

The man's wife, Chauna Thompson, was an off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy came to the scene. She's accused of restraining Hernandez while her husband continued to hold him down. By the time paramedics arrived, Hernandez was unconscious.

Both husband and wife were later charged with murder. Chauna Thompson was terminated from the sheriff's office.

Terry Thompson's trial is scheduled for June. Chauna Thompson's trial is scheduled for October.

Deadly Denny's chokehold fight saga: Everything you need to know
A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

Family lays victim of deadly Denny's fight to rest
Family hold funeral for Denny's fight victim John Hernandez.

Terry Thompson's ex-fiancee remembers him as sweet, kind man with a temper
The ex-fiancee of Terry Thompson, the man now indicted for the strangulation death of John Hernandez, remembers Thompson as a sweet and kind man.

DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
New trial date set for man charged in deadly fight outside Denny's
Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Deliberation resume Saturday in deadly Denny's fight trial
