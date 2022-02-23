4-year-old child dies after dog attack in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old child died after a dog attack in Baytown Wednesday morning, according to police.Baytown police officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins Road around 7:40 a.m. for a dog fight call.Upon arrival, officers found a 4-year-old child that had been attacked by dogs.EMS responders performed life-saving measures before the child was transported to Baytown Hospital, police said. That's where the child was later pronounced dead.A neighbor was also injured in the attack while trying to intervene, police said. The neighbor received medical treatment.According to police, the child killed in the attack had been staying at the residence.Animal control seized the dogs responsible.Baytown police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack.