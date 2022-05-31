bicycle crash

Police say driver could face charges after bicyclist killed in crash on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver could face charges for hitting and killing a man riding a bike in west Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the bicyclist was trying to cross the road in the 6100 block of Westheimer near Greenridge around 10:15 p.m. when he was hit by the driver of a white sedan.

"According to witnesses, he was traveling across the roadway, which is incredibly dangerous," Sgt. David Rose said. "We've worked many fatals on this particular stretch of Westheimer."

Investigators are looking into exactly what led up to the deadly crash. Police said a number of witnesses gave different accounts of what happened.

"We are getting a lot of witness reports that are conflicting about what exactly transpired here," Rose said. "We want to know exactly what happened. The district attorney's office is coming to the scene because there might be criminal charges against the driver."

The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash, but died within an hour, police said.

The driver was evaluated for DWI at the scene. Investigators do not believe that alcohol was a factor, though he may still face charges.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic male in his 20s. His family told HPD he worked at a local business near the scene.
