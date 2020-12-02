TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 41-year-old man is dead after officers say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle during Wednesday's storms in Texas City.
Texas City Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Palmer Highway around 9:27 a.m.
Witnesses told officers the driver of a Lexus was traveling eastbound on Palmer Highway when the driver lost control and hydroplaned into the westbound lane and crashed into a Hyundai.
When officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the Lexus was found unresponsive and transported to Mainland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The 25-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the man driving the Lexus has not yet been released.
Live traffic map
Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet roads in Texas City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News