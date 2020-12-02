Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet roads in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 41-year-old man is dead after officers say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle during Wednesday's storms in Texas City.Texas City Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Palmer Highway around 9:27 a.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Lexus was traveling eastbound on Palmer Highway when the driver lost control and hydroplaned into the westbound lane and crashed into a Hyundai.When officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the Lexus was found unresponsive and transported to Mainland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The 25-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The name of the man driving the Lexus has not yet been released.