Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge collapse in Italy. Take a look back at other fatal bridge incidents in recent history. (AP Photo/Gael Cornier)

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge in Italy collapsed during a violent storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet into a heap of rubble. Here's a look at other deadly bridge collapses around the world:
  • A high-speed train derailed in Hanover, Germany, in June 1998, and its flipping cars caused an overpass to collapse, killing 101 people.
  • A bridge near Gueckedou, Guinea, collapsed under the weight of a truck in 2007, killing 65 people.
  • More than 50 people died in March 2001 when a pillar on a 116-year-old bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, failed, sending a tour bus and two vehicles into the Douro River.
  • An estimated 50 people were killed when heavy rains caused a bridge to collapse in Aflou, Alergia, in October 1995.
  • Forty-two people were killed in Oakland, California, during the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1998 when the Cypress Street Viaduct collapsed onto the Nimitz Freeway below.


ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhistorybridgeengineeringloma prieta earthquake
Top Stories
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Woman says man with syringe shot substance at her
Houston rapper Travis Scott giving away $100,000 to fans on Twitter
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Show More
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Woman accused of using child to help her shoplift from Target
ABC13 launches 'Dave Ward's Houston'
More News