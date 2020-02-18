Sports

Dale Earnhardt crash 19 years ago during Daytona 500 led to driver safety improvements

DAYTONA BEACH, FL -- Nineteen years ago, February 18, 2001, racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in the last lap of the Daytona 500, a 'remember where you were' moment for motorsports fans everywhere.

Earnhardt, a North Carolina icon nicknamed "The Intimidator" for his bold driving nature, was in the last lap of the "Great American Race" in 2001 after his car made contact with Ken Schrader and Sterling Marlin's. Earnhardt's car slammed into the wall, causing him to die instantly of a head injury, according to doctors.

After his death, NASCAR implemented new safety measures for drivers and fans in the stands. Softer crash walls, more extensive seat belt systems, better roll cages are part of that. Drivers are now also required to wear head-and-neck safety devices.

Earnhardt refused to wear a head-and-neck safety device, and many experts believe it would have saved his life.

Monday night, the motorsports world held its collective breath after Ryan Newman was in a scary accident in the rescheduled Daytona 500.

Newman went headfirst into the wall during the final lap of the Dayton 500, just like Earnhardt 19 years earlier. Fortunately, Newman survived his injuries. Doctors said Newman was in serious condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Earnhardt, a native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, won seven Winston Cup championships and 76 races. In 1998, Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., retired from racing in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnascarsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News