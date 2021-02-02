New Black-owned coffee shop serves up caffeine fixes and sweet treats downtown

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new coffee shop has perked up downtown. Brothers Ricardo "RJ" Wilson and Jason "Ian" Wilson have opened Day 6 Coffee Co. at 910 Prairie St., which they claim is the only Black-owned coffee shop in downtown.Named for the Biblical passage where God gives control over plants and animals to humans, the owners see Day 6 as more than just a place to satisfy a caffeine craving. RJ Wilson tells CultureMap he sees Day 6 as both a gathering place where people can exchange ideas and a platform to promote local artists and craftspeople.Wilson learned to appreciate coffee while studying abroad in Barcelona. He'd share conversation over espresso with one of his hosts.