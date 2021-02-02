Houston CultureMap

New Black-owned coffee shop serves up caffeine fixes and sweet treats downtown

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new coffee shop has perked up downtown. Brothers Ricardo "RJ" Wilson and Jason "Ian" Wilson have opened Day 6 Coffee Co. at 910 Prairie St., which they claim is the only Black-owned coffee shop in downtown.

Named for the Biblical passage where God gives control over plants and animals to humans, the owners see Day 6 as more than just a place to satisfy a caffeine craving. RJ Wilson tells CultureMap he sees Day 6 as both a gathering place where people can exchange ideas and a platform to promote local artists and craftspeople.

Wilson learned to appreciate coffee while studying abroad in Barcelona. He'd share conversation over espresso with one of his hosts.

Continue reading this story through our partners at Houston CultureMap.
