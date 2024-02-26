Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to sweep awards season ahead of Oscars

PHILADELPHIA -- As we count down the days to the Oscars, Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to sweep award season.

On Saturday night, she took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role and she's favored to win the Oscar for best supporting actress.

SEE ALSO: Temple University professors remember alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph as 'huge talent'

"For every actor out there waiting in the wings for their chance let me tell you, your life can change in a day," Randolph said as she accepted her SAG award. "It's not an issue of if, but when. Keep going!"

The Temple University alumna has also won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a BAFTA award for her role in "The Holdovers."

Next up is Hollywood's biggest night which will mark Randolph's first Oscar nomination.

"I'm just so overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude because I never could have imagined this, and how this is going," Randolph said. "I owe a lot of that, everything of it, to Philadelphia. That is my foundation."