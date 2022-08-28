Parents of Houston Astros infielder David Hensley witnesses 'surreal' moment as son makes MLB debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Making his Major League Baseball debut on Saturday, Houston Astros infielder David Hensley will step onto the field with his family, beaming proud, watching him.

"It hasn't really hit me yet," 26-year-old Hensley admitted before the game. "I've been working for this my whole life. I've been preparing mentally for a long time, too."

Hensley was selected with the 792nd pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and spent four seasons in the minor leagues before being promoted to the big leagues on August 20.

He'd not appear in a game until Astros manager Dusty Baker put him in as shortstop for the Astros vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

"I'm sure there's going to be some reflection at some point," Hensley said. "I've always thought about being a professional baseball player since I was a little kid. It's here, and I feel ready. I feel confident, and I'm here to do it."

Hensley's parents, Tracey and Mike, and his sister Taylor were in attendance for the game.

"We're still in a state of shock," Hensley's father said.

"It's surreal. As a parent, you think maybe he has a chance to do this from the time he's five or six years old and it just comes to fruition."

"So happy for him," Tracey added. "Happy for him that he got his dream."

Hensley, standing at 6 feet, 6-inches, is the tallest player on the Astros roster.

"When he first started playing t-ball, one of the coaches told David he had to roll the ball to first base," Mike said. "He was already throwing the ball across the field, and the kids at first base couldn't catch."

Now that David is at a level where no matter how hard he throws, the first basemen will be able to catch. And his proud family will be there to witness it.

Hensley went 0-for-3 in the Astros' 3-1 loss on Saturday.

