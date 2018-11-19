Dashcam video released of deadly Halloween deputy-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Dashcam video released of fatal officer-involved shooting of teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released video of the Oct. 31 officer-involved shooting that killed a teenager.

Jose Luis Centeno Jr., 17, died in the shooting.

Authorities say a deputy tried to pull Centeno over for a traffic stop after Centeno's vehicle failed to stop for a school bus that was unloading students in the 7600 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Instead, Centeno reportedly took off. After a brief pursuit, his vehicle became stuck in a ditch in the 14800 block of Stuebner Airline Road.

As deputies approached his vehicle on foot, Centeno allegedly disregarded deputies' verbal commands, then raised a handgun and fired it in the deputies' direction from the driver's seat.

Five deputies then returned fire, fatally wounding Centeno. It was later determined that Centeno's weapon was a replica air gun powered by a carbon-dioxide canister.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeputy-involved shootingshootingpolice chasebody camerascaught on videoHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Chris Watts to be sentenced for killing his family
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
Teen arrested and charged in murder of beloved store clerk
Petition asks Maroon 5 to ditch Super Bowl for Kaepernick
Selena 'Feliz Navidad' sweater back in stock
Body of teacher killed in Mexico reportedly recovered
Show More
Best and worst times to hit Houston roads this Thanksgiving
New peanut-allergy drug offers hope to save lives
Man sues airline after sitting next to obese passenger
Couple killed in fiery crash on the way to their wedding
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
More News