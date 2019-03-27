Richmond police officer under investigation after violent arrest of woman

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Richmond police officer is on leave and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a video of a traffic stop raised serious questions about the officer's conduct.The dashcam video was obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.On January 31st, Officer Bradley McNeal pulled over Izzy Moreno for allegedly having a brake light out on her car. Shortly after Moreno stopped her car, Officer McNeal is seen on dashcam video telling Moreno to get out of the car. After Moreno began asking why she needed to get out of the car, McNeal is seen on video pulling Moreno out.Within 30 seconds of the officer and Moreno having contact, you can see on the video that McNeal used a sweeping motion to put Moreno on the ground.Backup officers were called and Moreno was placed under arrest.A few weeks after her arrest, Moreno's attorney, Wilvin Carter, obtained the dashcam video. He became immediately concerned with the officer's conduct. Carter showed the dashcam video to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office as well as the Richmond Police Department.Subsequent to that meeting, the charges against Moreno were dropped. Since then, Richmond police have begun an internal investigation. The department has also asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate independent investigation.Carter, Moreno's attorney, says he is also in contact with the Department of Justice on potential civil rights investigations.Eyewitness News Reporter Miya Shay will have a full report on ABC13 at 6 p.m. tonight.