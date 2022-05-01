marijuana

Houston brothers out on bond after facing charges during road trip for allegedly carrying edibles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two of the three Houston-area men arrested for allegedly having edible marijuana gummies in the vehicle during road trip from Colorado, are out of jail today, according to family.

The mother of twins Dandre and Dante Burroughs tell ABC13 their bond was lowered from $50,000 to $10,000 and they are now out of Clay County jail and back at home.

What started as a 21st birthday celebration in Colorado, ended with three Houston-area men Dandre and Dante Burroughs, and their roommate, Samuel Serrano-Griffiths in Clay County jail facing a charge of felony drug possession.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the deputy who made the arrests says it started as a traffic stop for speeding and an unsafe lane change, earlier this week.

The deputy claims he found edibles in the vehicle.

CCSO would not confirm the amount of drugs allegedly found in the car, but the drug charges the three men are facing is a felony ranging between four and 400 grams.

None of three men have a prior criminal history in Harris County. The drugs allegedly found in the car are legal in Colorado but not in Texas.

The twins' mother Raquel Burroughs told ABC13 earlier this week that she understands what her sons are being accused of is illegal but believes the punishment does not fit.

It is unclear if their roommate Samuel Serrano-Griffiths has posted bail.

