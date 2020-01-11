Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport

Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles. ABC13 meteorologists Travis Herzog and David Tillman brought that moment to you live.
Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.
As of 12:46 a.m., more than 41,000 customers were left without power, according to CenterPoint Energy. However, that number was down to 17,500 by 3 a.m.
Earlier in the evening, the storms produced high wind and heavy lightning storms in College Station.
