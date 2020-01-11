Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5837460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Transformers sparks light the sky in Livingston neighborhood during tornado warning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5837292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A viewer said his trampoline flipped over about 30 ft. into his neighbor's yard! This is near Fry Road and West Little York.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5836900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> College Station lightning strike causes spark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bright flashes of light filled the sky early Saturday morning as severe weather pushed through southeast Houston.Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles. ABC13 meteorologists Travis Herzog and David Tillman brought that moment to you live.Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.As of 12:46 a.m., more than 41,000 customers were left without power, according to CenterPoint Energy. However, that number was down to 17,500 by 3 a.m.Earlier in the evening, the storms produced high wind and heavy lightning storms in College Station.ABC 13 has team coverage across the Houston area.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.