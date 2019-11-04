Fugitive father accused of shaving daughter's head, whipping her with electrical cord

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 62-year-old father, who has been a fugitive for nearly a year, is accused of shaving his child's head, then whipping her with an electrical cord.
Leroy Young is wanted for injury to a child stemming from the alleged incident that happened on Dec. 12, 2018 in the 2800 block of Reed Road.
Authorities say the victim suffered cuts and bruises from being whipped.
Young is described as a black male, approximately 6'3" tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Young's arrest.
You can report tips anonymously to 713-222-TIPS or online at crime-stoppers.org.
