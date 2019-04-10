Harris County DA announces new indictments for Arkema and its VP of Logistics

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5242359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Russell Stacy mows the grass at his home in the shadows of Arkema.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Arkema and the vice president of its logistics committee.The news comes nearly two years after the city filed a lawsuit against the company for the release of chemicals and subsequent fire after Hurricane Harvey.Mike Keough is being charged with felony assault in connection with misrepresenting the danger faced by the community outside their gates, leading to the injury of two deputies."He's charged because of misrepresentations he made that put the deputies in harms way, by telling emergency management and representatives here on the ground that they had real-time data monitoring of the tanks that were filled with these poisonous and toxic chemicals, which they knew would explode when they reached a certain temperature," Ogg said.Arkema allegedly told emergency personnel the company was keeping track of its chemicals with off-site, real-time monitoring and would notify emergency personnel before they would be at risk of exposure to toxic chemicals from its Plant.According to Ogg, the evidence shows that while reassuring emergency personnel, several of the chemical containers were completely unmonitored.A toxic cloud was captured on dash-cam video by deputies on the scene, and deputies and EMT personnel exposed to the toxins were ordered to report to San Jacinto Methodist Hospital for decontamination.In 2018, CEO Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle were charged with felonies for 'reckless release of chemicals' associated with the fire.The chemical release and fires shut down a mile and a half around the plant for days. Two hundred people had to be evacuated.At least 21 first responders and other officials were injured when they breathed in some of the fumes while arriving at the plant. Many of those first responders are now filing civil lawsuits in federal court.Arkema is also the subject of numerous civil lawsuits, including one by Harris County and another by Liberty County.The felony assault charges announced Wednesday can carry a punishment of 2-10 years as a third-degree felony.