Katy, Cy-Fair football teams enter crucial playoff matchup with 10-1 records

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a battle of Houston-area heavyweights. Cy-Fair High School hosts Katy High School at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in ABC13's Game of the Week. Both teams are district champions as they hold a 10-1 record on the season.

This matchup could easily take place in round 4 of the playoffs, but we are just in the 2nd round.

Katy is looking for its tenth state championship in their 42nd playoff appearance in school history. If they win in December at AT &T Stadium, they will be just one state title behind Aledo, who holds the state high school football record with 11.

The Tigers come into Friday's big game as winners of nine straight games. The Tigers' most recent loss was in week 2 to Atascocita with a final score of 42-34. Katy's offense is led by junior quarterback Gunner Nelson.

Nelson has thrown for almost 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Tigers also like to run the ball. Sophomore Tremayne Hill has carried the ball 176 times this year for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 501-163.

Cy-Fair is looking to get out of the second round of the playoffs for the first time in four years. They won the 6a Division II State Championship in 2017.

In 2018, the Bobcats were eliminated by North Shore in the regional final. Since then, Cy-Fair has failed to come up with the second round win. The Bobcats also come in as one of the hottest teams playing in the Houston area. They have won 10 straight after losing to Bridgeland in the first game of the year. Like Katy, the Bobcats have an offense that can get the ball in the end zone, outscoring opponents 497-192. They are led by University of Texas commit Trey Owens.

Owens has thrown for almost 2,800 yards and 39 touchdowns on the season with primary targets being seniors Owen Carter (854 yards/11TD), Connor Porter (712 yards/9TD) and Charun Davis (484 yards/4TD and junior Wyatt Herbel (467 yards/11TD).

The road to a state title doesn't get easier after Friday night's playoff matchup. The winner between Katy and Cy-Fair will face the winner of North Shore-Clear Springs in the third round.