ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

READ ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" special every weekday at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.
You can watch the special live along with newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
As of Monday morning, nearly 9 million Americans had received their first shot, or 2.7% of the U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.
The city of Houston opened an online portal on Monday allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.
READ MORE: Gov. Abbott reassures Texans more COVID-19 vaccines are coming
The Associated Press contributed to this report.