COVID-19 vaccine

ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers.

READ ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" special every weekday at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.

You can watch the special live along with newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



As of Monday morning, nearly 9 million Americans had received their first shot, or 2.7% of the U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.

The city of Houston opened an online portal on Monday allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott reassures Texans more COVID-19 vaccines are coming



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinesmedicalabc13coronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthtexas newshealth careaction 13doctors
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Gov. Abbott says more COVID-19 vaccines are coming
Plans could be revealed soon for 2 COVID-19 vaccine mega sites
H-E-B launches COVID-19 vaccine registration portal
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plans could be revealed soon for 2 COVID-19 vaccine mega sites
Cold temperatures continue into the work week... warmup midweek
Gov. Abbott says more COVID-19 vaccines are coming
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
H-E-B launches COVID-19 vaccine registration portal
Show More
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Avoid costly repairs by winterizing your sprinkler system
US announces new sanctions over 2020 election interference
More TOP STORIES News