ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers.Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" special every weekday at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.As of Monday morning, nearly 9 million Americans had received their first shot, or 2.7% of the U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.The city of Houston opened an online portal on Monday allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.