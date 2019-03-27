Customer rants about sign in Spanish at Mexican restaurant in California

ANAHEIM, California -- A customer at a Mexican restaurant in Anaheim, California was caught on camera ranting about a sign in Spanish, then threatened to call immigration on the employees.
Owner of Palapas Tacos Juan del Rio said the customer couldn't understand a sign with a meal special on it because one word was in Spanish.
The board said the deal was only good on "Viernes," the Spanish word for Friday. However, "Friday" is also clearly written in English inside the restaurant.
Del Rio says that when the cashier pointed that out, the customer became more aggressive.
"It says it in Mexican. We're not in Mexico. We're in America. Not Spanish," the man can be heard saying in the video.
"My cashier was really shaking when he left. Since he got in, he was aggressive, he was not having a good day," del Rio told KCAL.
When the customer didn't let up, del Rio grabbed his phone.
"Who are you going to call?" del Rio asked him.
"Immigration!"
"Why?"
"Because you're not legal!"
"This is over a taco," del Rio said back to him.
"I honestly don't know if he is racist, he hates Mexicans, or hates his life," del Rio said.
