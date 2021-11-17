Houston Oilers hall of famer announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Curley Culp was a defensive lineman who helped turn the Oilers around after joining the team in 1974.
Culp was a key member of the Oilers when Bum Phillips was coach.
The 75-year-old played 14 NFL seasons, and was a six-time Pro Bowler.
He posted about his diagnosis on Twitter, and asked his followers to "donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated."
To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.— Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021
