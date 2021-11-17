Houston Oilers hall of famer announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis

To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Oilers hall of famer shared his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis on social media Tuesday.Curley Culp was a defensive lineman who helped turn the Oilers around after joining the team in 1974.Culp was a key member of the Oilers when Bum Phillips was coach.The 75-year-old played 14 NFL seasons, and was a six-time Pro Bowler.He posted about his diagnosis on Twitter, and asked his followers to "donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated."