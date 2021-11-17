pancreatic cancer

Houston Oilers hall of famer announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Oilers hall of famer announces cancer diagnosis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Oilers hall of famer shared his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis on social media Tuesday.

Curley Culp was a defensive lineman who helped turn the Oilers around after joining the team in 1974.

Culp was a key member of the Oilers when Bum Phillips was coach.

The 75-year-old played 14 NFL seasons, and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

He posted about his diagnosis on Twitter, and asked his followers to "donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated."



RELATED:
Titans use 'Luv Ya Blue' ahead of Bum Phillips induction and it didn't go over well with Houstonians

EMBED More News Videos

The Titans are set to induct legenderary Oilers coach Bum Phillips into their Ring of Honor, but the way they are celebrating the Oilers isn't sitting well with Houston fans.


Former Houston Oilers say Tennessee Titans franchise is 'home'
EMBED More News Videos

Although some Houstonians still feel pain over their team moving states, these former players are grateful the Tennessee Titans franchise welcomed them with open arms.


ABC13 VAULT: Houston Oilers report back to work after strike
EMBED More News Videos

Do you remember this? On Nov. 17, 1982, the Houston Oilers got back to work after a 57-day strike.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonpancreatic cancernflfootballtwittertennessee titanscancer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PANCREATIC CANCER
Houston teen creates lip balm to help pediatric cancer patients
Former Oiler dies after sharing he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News