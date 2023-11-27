$400K bond set for 37-year-old man accused of killing wife, whose body hasn't been found

Marquise Rochard Glasper, charged with murder in connection to his wife Crystal Lynch's disappearance, was given a $400,000 bond.

Crystal Lynch was reported missing in May. Her husband, Marquise Rochard Glasper, is now charged with her murder.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering his wife, whose body has not yet been found, appeared in front of a judge on Monday.

Marquise Rochard Glasper, 37, was arrested six months after Crystal Lynch was reported missing on May 7. Lynch's body has not been found, but prosecutors say they now have enough evidence to charge Glasper with the crime.

Glasper faces murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with evidence - a human corpse charges. He was given a $400,000 bond, but that could be increased to $1 million, according to prosecutors.

In court, officials said Glasper became jealous after Lynch went on a double date with a friend.

Prosecutors say Glasper admitted to being the last person to see Lynch at their apartment on West Gulf Bank Road in northwest Houston but has not said anything about what happened to her.

Charging documents state a witness told investigators that Glasper discovered Lynch allegedly having an affair with another man, to which Glaspar reportedly made threats to harm her if she cheated on him.

The victim's sister, Jennifer Mumphrey, spoke to ABC13 last week and described the last six months as an "emotional rollercoaster" as she recalled the day Lynch went missing.

Almost two weeks after Lynch was reported missing, investigators searched a silver Jeep registered to her. There, investigators saw multiple areas with what might have been blood.

In August, the couple's apartment was searched by police. Investigators found blood evidence in a bedroom, two hammers, and a box of ammunition, according to court records.

Court records also said that there were possible bleach stains visible, dripping down the side of the bedroom wall, indicating someone attempted to clean up the area.

After the alleged murder, Lynch's 16-year-old daughter claims she received text messages from her mother's phone that were not authored by Lynch.

Asst. District Attorney Sepi Zimmer spoke to ABC13 after Glasper's first court appearance.

"The circumstances of what items were found in the home, what testing still needs to be done, and the presence of blood - not only in the Jeep but also in the home, led us to believe that this individual who last saw the complaining witness as well as was last seen in the presence of her vehicle is the individual responsible for her disappearance," Zimmer said.

Prosecutors plan to have a bond hearing in December to increase it to $1 million.

