Crosby High School to close for 3 days due to COVID-19 cases

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crosby High School will be closed Wednesday through the end of the week after eight people tested positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day rolling average.Crosby ISD has a policy which calls for the closing of any school that has a positive rate of .2% or higher during a seven-day rolling average.According to the Crosby ISD COVID-19 dashboard, there are eight current positive cases and 15 people self-quarantining. Their website does not say if they are students or staff.Students who opted for face-to-face instruction started on Sep. 8.