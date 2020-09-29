Crosby High School to close for 3 days due to COVID-19 cases

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crosby High School will be closed Wednesday through the end of the week after eight people tested positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day rolling average.
Crosby ISD has a policy which calls for the closing of any school that has a positive rate of .2% or higher during a seven-day rolling average.
According to the Crosby ISD COVID-19 dashboard, there are eight current positive cases and 15 people self-quarantining. Their website does not say if they are students or staff.
Students who opted for face-to-face instruction started on Sep. 8.
Crosby ISD released the following information in a statement:
We have established closure criteria for our campuses that would lead us to close any campus for cleaning. This criteria counts COVID positive cases aggregated from both students and teachers via a rolling, seven-day average. Using a rolling average affords students, parents, and staff a bit of a warning that an impending closure exists. We want to stay safe while at school, but we do not want to surprise our stakeholders that a closure must occur.
Any closed campus reverts to 100% remote instruction for the duration of the three days, obviously. When possible, we would rather utilize both Saturday and Sunday in the three-day closure, but in the case of the HS, we will reach that average tomorrow.
Using a percentage of .2% of the campus's capacity provides the rolling average. That is simply 4 positive cases for our HS, for example. Yes, that is conservative, but we are also living out these procedures in real-time as we work through this unprecedented school year.
Once we return from the closure, we reset the average to begin again for that campus.
We will have the HS closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will reoccurs the campus on Monday, Oct. 5.
