Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in the Crosby area are searching for three shooting suspects.The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Hare Road at FM 2100. According to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and other law agencies are searching for the suspects.Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspects heading on foot toward Crosby village.As a result of the search, Crosby Kindergarten Center was placed on lockdown but in a 4 p.m. update, the center was dismissing students at a normal time.Anyone with information is urged to call 713-221-6000.