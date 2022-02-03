shooting

Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in the Crosby area are searching for three shooting suspects.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Hare Road at FM 2100. According to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and other law agencies are searching for the suspects.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspects heading on foot toward Crosby village.

As a result of the search, Crosby Kindergarten Center was placed on lockdown but in a 4 p.m. update, the center was dismissing students at a normal time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-221-6000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crosbyschool lockdownshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Baytown man accused of repeatedly attacking neighbor's dog
City leaders hope $44M program will solve alarming rise in crime
Family of Diamond Alvarez demands accused killer be returned to jail
Mayor Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime initiative
TOP STORIES
Here's when we have a low risk for icy bridges in Houston
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
En Español: ERCOT predice demanda de electricidad récord el viernes
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
MacKenzie Scott gifts $13M to Communities In Schools of Houston
Show More
Neighbors alerted city days before NE Houston main break flooded home
Thousands of Texans are without power as arctic cold front hits state
Fort Bend Co. unveils new body cameras after 3-year effort
ABC13 Who's Hiring event helps you find jobs and free tax help
Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time
More TOP STORIES News