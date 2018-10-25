CRIME

Criminals in Houston using fake paper license plates to cover up their crimes

PUTTING THE BRAKES ON FAKE PLATES: ABC13's Marla Carter goes undercover to expose a shocking black market crime.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've all been there. You're sitting in traffic behind a car with a sketchy looking paper plate.

More than $6.3 million temporary tags were issued last year in the state of Texas.

They're all over the road and they're red flags for police. Fake ones are really easy to get for a quick $80.

Scroll through Facebook's Marketplace and you'll see temporary paper tags for sale.

When people put the fake tags on their cars, not only are they breaking the law, they could also be putting you at risk.

Over the summer, police say a man crashed into a woman who was eight months pregnant. Days later she lost her baby.

The man ran from the scene and had a fake temporary plate on his car.

RELATED: Pregnant woman loses baby during Houston hit-and-run crash
Pregnant woman loses child during Houston hit-and-run crash



Police were able to determine who he was through other detective work, but it's situations like these that have law enforcement concerned.

It's a huge problem and the fake plates are easy to get.

So easy, in fact, we went undercover and bought plates offline on the black market.

