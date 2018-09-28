EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3664451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Freeport police warn about ATM skimmers.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is warning people about credit card skimmers discovered at a gas station in Missouri City.The device was found on a fuel pump at the Murphy Food Mart in the 1900 block of FM 1092 Rd.A TDA inspector found a Bluetooth-enabled skimmer on two of the store's pumps after receiving complaints from a customer.Missouri City Police Department responded to the location, and the devices were removed.The best way to keep your money safe is to go to the pump closest to the storefront. Check the security tape for any tears and always save your receipt after filling up.