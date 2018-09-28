Credit card skimmer discovered at gas station in Missouri City

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn what to look for to avoid the devices that want to steal your personal information

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Agriculture is warning people about credit card skimmers discovered at a gas station in Missouri City.

The device was found on a fuel pump at the Murphy Food Mart in the 1900 block of FM 1092 Rd.

A TDA inspector found a Bluetooth-enabled skimmer on two of the store's pumps after receiving complaints from a customer.

Missouri City Police Department responded to the location, and the devices were removed.

The best way to keep your money safe is to go to the pump closest to the storefront. Check the security tape for any tears and always save your receipt after filling up.

SEE ALSO: Police show you exactly how to spot hidden ATM skimmers

EMBED More News Videos

Freeport police warn about ATM skimmers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
credit cardsskimmingwarningMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of vote
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Adversity makes Elsik football player stronger on and off field
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
ON SALE NOW: Astros playoff tickets against Indians in ALDS
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Show More
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign
Police seeking public's assistance in locating serial robber
More News