Food & Drink

All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This Houston festival has it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An all-you-can eat crawfish festival is coming to Houston next month, and no, this is not a drill.

If you're ready for mudbugs (and really, who isn't?), the King of Crawfish Fest is promising the biggest all-you-can-eat event the city has ever seen.

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Emancipation Park near downtown Houston.

Even if you don't love crawfish, you can still go to the festival and treat yourself. The organizers say there will be plenty of food from a variety of vendors.

One of the vendors will also be crowned the "Crawfish King."

Email the King of Crawfish Fest for vendor information.

A limited amount of general admission tickets are available for $7. You can grab all-you-can-eat passes for $30.

Other group and VIP packages range up to $275.

If you're ready to chow down, get your tickets from Eventbrite.

RELATED: The Crawfish Shack is one of the best spots in town for mudbugs
EMBED More News Videos

Twist, pull, peel and pinch your way into crawfish heaven!🦞



Houston's top 10 crawfish restaurants
EMBED More News Videos

Here are Houston's Top 10 restaurants to get your crawfish fix.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfestivalcrawfish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News