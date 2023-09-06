Driver says he can't remember who shot him before crashing into 2 vehicles, leaving 7 hospitalized

Surveillance video shows a piece of a bizarre story out of north Houston over the holiday weekend that started with a man being shot in the leg, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bizarre story out of north Houston over the holiday weekend started with a man being shot in the leg, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash.

The man told police someone inside the car shot him, but he doesn't remember who did it or how it happened.

"It swerved, caught air, went, 'Bam!' Right into the jeep," Amanda Dowling, a woman involved in the crash, said.

Surveillance video shows a car crossing the center median of Homestead near Tidwell when it hit one vehicle and then another.

"It was all a split second," Dowling told ABC13 from the hospital bed.

Dowling told Eyewitness News she was in the silver sedan with her husband and two children, who are 2 years and 6 months old.

"We were spinning a lot. I was screaming. The kids were screaming," Dowling said.

Dowling said it was at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 when she saw a jeep speeding southbound before it seemed to lose control, come over the median, hit a car in front of them, and then crash into them head-on.

"It really did feel like I was in a movie. I swear I was dreaming because of the way he caught air and the way it hit. I thought I was watching 'Fast and Furious' or something," Dowling said.

Since then, Dowling said she hasn't heard any update from the police.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Police Department, who said the 27-year-old driver told them that someone in his car shot him in the leg.

Police added that neither the driver nor the seated woman in the vehicle could remember any other details.

A report said that people in the area were seen taking items out of the Jeep and leaving. Although, it's unclear who those people are or what the items were.

A black Hyundai driver who was hit reported to police that a gun was stolen out of their car after the crash.

Dowling said she remembers the people who pulled her out of the car and made sure nothing was stolen from her family.

"They were like our watchdogs. They were trying to calm us down. They were amazing," Dowling said.

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Tuesday, he is stable.

No one is listed on the report as at fault, and no one is charged in the shooting though.

On Tuesday, Dowling was back in the hospital with abdominal pain. She said she can't believe her whole family walked out of her car alive, though she feels this story has lots of missing pieces.

"I feel like there are so many things missing out of the puzzle," Dowling said.

She said police agree, and they urge anyone with information about the shooting or crash to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

