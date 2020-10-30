Video: Crane spins out of control from top of 84-story NYC building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- An unstable crane spun out of control, hitting buildings and sending debris to the street in New York City on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction in Midtown, Manhattan.

No injuries were reported, but the New York City Fire Department said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.



The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were sent to investigate, causing the closure of several streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcrane accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area counties smash early voting records
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Intense ATM robbery with large knife caught on camera, suspects on the loose
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
Kamala Harris to visit Houston today
Show More
4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake on Turkish coast: Officials
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
Time to switch careers? Houston-area institutions offer free training
Woman in critical condition after head-on crash with deputy
More TOP STORIES News