COVID-19 vaccine

What happens if I lose my COVID-19 vaccine card?

By
If you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you also get an important souvenir, a vaccine card. But what happens if you lose it?

The two-shot COVID-19 vaccine requires people to wait three to four weeks between shots. After the first shot, people will receive a card that shows when and where you got it.

That card is to be brought back when it's time for the second dose.

Luckily, if you happen to lose the card, it doesn't mean you can't get the second dose or you'll be left without full protection.

The card can be replaced at the place where the first shot was administered.

"Those records are part of the Texas Immunization Registry, so if you lose your card in between doses, the Houston Health Department is able to provide the second dose on that card, so you will have that record," said Porfirio Villareal with the health department.

A good way to protect yourself is to take a picture of the card with your phone so that you have a record at your fingertips.

Since your records are part of the Texas Immunization Registry, your doctor can access that information and produce documentation that you are vaccinated.

SEE RELATED STORY: Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important

After the second dose, if you want to protect the card from damage, there are places offering to laminate them for free. Health officials said it is OK to do that if you'd like.

SEE RELATED STORY: Staples, Office Depot offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccine cards for free

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstaples centercoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineaction 13covid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
1 million vaccine doses arrive in Texas for all adults
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Texas launches vaccine schedule sign-up as eligibility widens
Relieved Houstonians celebrate widened vaccine access
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses questioned by lawyers today | LIVE
HPD investigating if 3 Acres Homes shootings are connected
Warming up ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday
Massive fire rips through Nassau Bay condos
UH headed to NCAA Final Four after win over Oregon State
Trooper not showing 'viable signs of brain activity,' DPS says
Family, friends of George Floyd following Chauvin trial closely
Show More
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Pet adoptions prove to be a booming pandemic trend
Sugar Land 95: Discovery leads to new curriculum at FBISD
300 jobs open in Sugar Land with ABC13 virtual job fair today
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Crosby vs. Barbers Hill
More TOP STORIES News