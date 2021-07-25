coronavirus deaths

Over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in Harris County and Houston combined

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston and Harris County reached 5,001 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the Harris County Public Health Department announced on Twitter.

The department also reported there are currently 413,022 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and the city combined, as of Sunday, July 25.



Of the newly added cases since Saturday, 252 of those are marked as recent in Harris County.

Officials also said that 348,654 people have been fully vaccinated at Harris County Public Health sites across the region.

This past week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated the threat level from yellow "moderate" to orange "significant" in the midst of spiking cases during a "fourth wave" of the pandemic.

For information on where to get vaccinated, visit the public health department's website.

