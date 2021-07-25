Over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in Harris County and Houston combined

The department also reported there are currently 413,022 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and the city combined, as of Sunday, July 25.
As of today July 25 (4:00pm), there are 413,022 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Houston/Harris County and 5,001 deaths. 348,654 individuals have been fully vaccinated at our HCPH vaccine sites. Get #vaccinated. https://t.co/ufz6SkUFeR pic.twitter.com/e31tKp89n3— Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed (@hcphtx) July 25, 2021
Of the newly added cases since Saturday, 252 of those are marked as recent in Harris County.
Officials also said that 348,654 people have been fully vaccinated at Harris County Public Health sites across the region.
This past week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated the threat level from yellow "moderate" to orange "significant" in the midst of spiking cases during a "fourth wave" of the pandemic.
For information on where to get vaccinated, visit the public health department's website.
