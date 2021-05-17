COVID-19 vaccine

9k breakthrough COVID cases seen in 115M fully vaccinated people

EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccines doing job despite 'breakthrough' cases, experts say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In Harris County, 42% of adults 16 and up are fully vaccinated, but despite that there's been some attention on cases in which fully vaccinated people still test positive for COVID-19.

SEE RELATED: Since January, 142 Houstonians tested positive for COVID 14 days after being fully vaccinated, data shows

These cases are referred to as breakthrough cases, and although they are rare, they have happened.

In fact, a number of people affiliated with the New York Yankees tested positive for the virus after all of them were fully vaccinated.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres, three coaches and four staff members tested positive for the virus. All eight had gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March or April, the Yankees organization said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Explainer: Why did Yankees test positive for COVID after vaccination?

With the J&J shot, people are considered fully protected two weeks later. Seven of the eight did not develop any symptoms. A coach had symptoms that have since gone away, the team said.

To understand more about breakthrough cases, ABC13 took questions to Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson with the Memorial Hermann Medical Group.

How rare are breakthrough cases?



There were more than 115 million people who were fully vaccinated from January to April and during that time there were 9,000 breakthrough cases.

"When you do the math, that's fractions of a percent. That's .007%, so very rare," said Davidson.

She also said this data includes all types of breakthrough cases.

"Those that don't even know they have an infection, those that have a really mild infection and something even more severe," she said.

Were you surprised to hear about the breakthrough cases?



"We can expect to see some breakthrough cases. We see them with other vaccines as well, but I think it's encouraging when they are testing positive. It's mild and they're not having these severe cases, they're not hospitalized," said Davidson.

What is the purpose of the vaccine?



"For the most part, it's keeping you from getting really sick, from getting sick at all, from getting sick and not even knowing you have it and transmitting it to other people," said Davidson.

Since the Yankees player and employees had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, should you opt for a different vaccine, if you have a choice?



"Johnson & Johnson, the efficacy was a little bit slower, but when you look at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer all three of those vaccines were close to 100% at keeping people out of the hospital, from not dying," said Davidson.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonharris countyhealthvaccinesnew york yankeescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News