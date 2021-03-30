COVID-19 vaccine

Houston opens up 3,000 vaccine appointments for later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians living in what has been considered a "vaccine desert" will soon have a drive-thru clinic available to deliver first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Houston Health Department said 3,000 appointment slots are available for a vaccine site provided by Curative. The appoints for the clinic located at 2098 Reed Road are for April 1-3.

The video above is from a February 2021 report by 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg on Houston's "vaccine deserts"

Appointments can be made through the city's Emergency Operations Center website or through the Curative website.

The health department added that anyone accessing the Curative website should search "Houston - Reed Rd. - Dose 1 Moderna" to access the appointments. People 18 years and older can start registering now for April 1 and 2. Your first opportunity for April 3 appointments starts at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers/QR codes will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

The new site will tentatively operate Wednesdays through Saturdays with an initial capacity of 1,000 doses daily, based on supply.

New vaccination site located in "vaccine desert"

The Reed Road site is situated south of the South Loop and just west of Highway 288, which is adjacent to the Sunnyside neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Back in February, 13 Investigates mapped out Houston communities that have been left out of vaccine distribution, with a majority of those neighborhoods falling in areas where there are more minorities and uninsured residents.

Reed Road's 77051 zip code falls in one of those communities. To go further, data released after the first full month of vaccinations showed only 825 of the 17,052 people living in the 77051 zip code were vaccinated.

Since that data was released, significant steps have been made at the federal, state and local levels to address vaccine inequities, including the opening of the FEMA community site at NRG Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texashouston fights covidcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Summer camps can run this summer in Texas, but with 1 catch
Increased use of vaccine passports could lead to scams, experts warn
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
What happens if I lose my COVID-19 vaccine card?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
In Derek Chauvin trial, defense promises video evidence too
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Texans GM becomes 1st on team to speak on Watson allegations
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Warming up ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday
Mom of 2 robbed while loading groceries in west Harris Co.
Show More
300 jobs open in Sugar Land with ABC13 virtual job fair today
The Sampsons aren't the only dad-son duo in UH-Baylor game
NFL owners OK expanding regular season from 16 to 17 games
Summer camps can run this summer in Texas, but with 1 catch
Massive condo fire sparked from top floor balcony, official says
More TOP STORIES News